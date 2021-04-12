Daughter Of KC Chiefs Owner, Gracie Hunt, Joins Her Mother And Wins Miss Kansas USA

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner, has followed in her mother’s footsteps after being crowned Miss Kansas USA.

“Hello everyone! I’m Gracie Hunt your new Miss Kansas USA!” Hunt, who works in marketing and development for the Chiefs, tweeted Monday.

“I cannot put into words how honored I am to join the VANBROS family and Miss Kansas USA legacy [and] represent the amazing state of Kansas!” she added. “Thank you to everyone who believed in me and to God for making my prayers a reality.”

The new Miss Kansas is the daughter of the Chiefs’ CEO Clark Hunt, and her mother, Tavia, won the crown in 1993.

Gracie is also an heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs team after her grandfather Lamar Hunt, founded the club in 1959. (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

Hunt will compete in the 2021 Miss USA contest. Her mother finished 2nd-runner up in the national pageant in 1993. (RELATED: This Contestant Had A Powerful Answer When Asked About Women Serving In The Military)

