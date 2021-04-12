Henry Cavill Goes Public With His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has taken his relationship with Natalie Viscuso public.
The star actor posted a photo with Viscuso over the weekend, and captioned it, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."
In case you thought Viscuso was a major celebrity, that’s not the case at all. According to Today.com, her Linkedin says she’s a vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment in Los Angeles.
So, she’s in the business, but she’s far from an A-list celeb. It would look like she’s more behind the scenes.
First and foremost, props to the happy couple. This is always a pro-love publication, and there’s no doubt about that at all.
I also love the fact that Cavill is dating a civilian. Isn’t that the dream of every woman out there? They all want to hitch their wagon to some Hollywood superstar?
Clearly, Cavill is doing just fine in life these days! You love to see it and congrats to the very happy couple.