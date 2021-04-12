Henry Cavill Goes Public With His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has taken his relationship with Natalie Viscuso public.

The star actor posted a photo with Viscuso over the weekend, and captioned it, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

In case you thought Viscuso was a major celebrity, that’s not the case at all. According to Today.com, her Linkedin says she’s a vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment in Los Angeles.

So, she’s in the business, but she’s far from an A-list celeb. It would look like she’s more behind the scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N a t a l i e (@nviscuso)

First and foremost, props to the happy couple. This is always a pro-love publication, and there’s no doubt about that at all.

I also love the fact that Cavill is dating a civilian. Isn’t that the dream of every woman out there? They all want to hitch their wagon to some Hollywood superstar?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N a t a l i e (@nviscuso)

Clearly, Cavill is doing just fine in life these days! You love to see it and congrats to the very happy couple.