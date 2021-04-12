Psaki Says White House Targeting ‘White Conservative Communities’ With Vaccine PSAs On ‘The Deadliest Catch,’ NASCAR, and CMT

Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke about the White House’s efforts to strengthen vaccine confidence in “white conservative communities” during Monday’s press conference.

Psaki included the “white conservative communities” in her discussion of the “highest-risk and hardest-hit communities.”

WATCH:

.@PressSec on White House efforts to strengthen vaccine confidence in “white conservative communities”: “We’ve run PSAs on the Deadliest Catch, we’re engaged with NASCAR and Country Music TV” pic.twitter.com/yX51FkuSOH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021

“Often people think of that as just black and brown communities and that is not,” Psaki said. “As you’ve noted, also conservative communities, white evangelicals. It’s a range of communities around the country.” (RELATED: 100 Million Americans Have Now Received A COVID-19 Vaccine Dose)

Psaki claimed the White House has used a number of methods to get connected including getting in touch with community leaders and religious leaders among running “PSAs” during television shows.

“We’ve run PSAs on the ‘Deadliest Catch,’ we’re engaged with NASCAR and Country Music TV,” Psaki added. “We’re looking for a range of ways to get directly connected to white conservative communities. We won’t always be the best messengers, but we are still trying to meet people where they are, but also empower local organizations.”

President Joe Biden announced a $10 billion investment by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help expand access to the vaccine as well as strengthen “vaccine confidence” in hardest-hit, highest-risk communities back in March.

$3 billion specifically went to strengthening vaccine confidence, according to a press release.