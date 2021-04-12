Report: Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith To Pay Ex-Wife More Than $1 Million In Divorce Settlement

Former NBA star Kenny “The Jet” Smith will reportedly shell out more than $1 million to his ex-wife, Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith, as part of their divorce settlement.

Smith has agreed to pay his ex, a model for the hit TV game show “The Price Is Right,” $1,140,000 as an “equalization payment,” according to documents obtained by The Blast on Monday. (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus)

The huge sum comes in connection with the former couple’s division and allocation of their property, the outlet noted.

The Blast also reported that, if for some reason the former NBA star and “Inside The NBA” host does not follow through with the million-dollar payment schedule, his home in southern California would be used as collateral. (RELATED: Cardi B Divorce From Offset Reportedly Not Over A Baby Outside Their Marriage — ‘Those Rumors Are Super False,’ Source Shares)

News broke in June 2019 that Smith and his ex were getting a divorce after 12 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and have two children together, 13-year-old Malloy and 8-year-old London.

Smith also has two children with his first wife, Dawn Reavis, and Gwendolyn has a child from a previous relationship, according to the outlet.