Kevin Costner Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ For Fans To See Season 4 Of ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner is pumped for fans to see season four of “Yellowstone.”

Millions of fans around the country are waiting for new episodes after season three ended on one of the greatest cliffhangers in entertainment history. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

The star of the show recently posted an Instagram photo from the ranch, and captioned it, “Missing Yellowstone Ranch today. Can’t wait for you guys to see season 4!”

I think I speak for every “Yellowstone” fan on the planet when I say we couldn’t be more excited for new episodes to arrive.

As I said, season three ended on an insane cliffhanger, and we literally have no idea who is alive and who isn’t.

Unfortunately, we don’t have too much info at all on when season four might arrive. We know filming is already in the bag, but outside of that, fans are waiting on pins and needles without much information to go off of.

We don’t even have a trailer yet, but history would indicate that one is coming soon.

All I know is that I’m pumped, and I can’t wait to see what we get with the Duttons in season four. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them because you know I’ll be keeping you all up to date!