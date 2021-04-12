Life-Changing News Breaks About Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa got everyone’s attention when the couple announced they are expecting twins.

The 40-year-old rapper and actor is about to become the father of six, after his girlfriend Abby shared the exciting news on Instagram that she’s pregnant with twins. The post was noted by Yahoo.com in a piece published Monday.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” Abby’s post on social media read, along with a photo of her and Nick together for a maternity shoot. (RELATED: ‘Closer To Animals’: Nick Cannon Goes On Racist, Anti-Semitic Rant, Says ‘White People’ And Jewish People Are The ‘True Savages’)

Nick Cannon is expecting his fifth and sixth child as girlfriend Abby De La Rosa reveals she is having his twins https://t.co/G0cJQOmmYJ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 12, 2021

“I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” she added. “I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy.”

“That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose,” her post continued. “Your Dad [and] I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

The host of “The Masked Singer” welcomed his fourth child into the world in December 2020, a daughter with former girlfriend Brittany Bell. The two also share 3-year-old son Golden, People magazine reported.

Cannon was previously married to superstar Mariah Carey and the two share twins together, 9-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.