Mac McClung Announces That He’s In The Transfer Portal As He Prepares For The NBA Draft

Mac McClung’s basketball future is up in the air.

The former Texas Tech and Georgetown star posted on Twitter late Sunday afternoon that he’s preparing for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal at the same time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac McClung (@macmcclung37)

Chris Beard, who was McClung’s coach at Texas Tech, took the Texas job, and his former star guard is now on the move.

You can read his full statement below.

As I said when McClung left Georgetown last year, I don’t see a path forward for him in the NBA. He’s ultra-athletic, but he definitely doesn’t have NBA size.

There are tons of great college players and awesome athletes who never come close to sniffing the NBA. It’s an insanely difficult league to make.

McClung 100% has NBA athleticism, but past that, I’m not sold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac McClung (@macmcclung37)

I understand him wanting to get on the move after Chris Beard left, but McClung should take a hard look at actually transferring over entering the NBA draft.

He’s an electric college player, and I’d rather be that than a guy who never even gets the NBA call after leaving too soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac McClung (@macmcclung37)

It’s always important to know when the party is over, but it shouldn’t be over just yet at the college level for McClung.