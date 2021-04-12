Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Welcome Their First Child Together

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin and Disney Channel star Brenda Song welcomed their first child together.

The baby boy, named Dakota after Song’s late sister, was born April 5 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, according to Esquire.

“We’re overjoyed,” the couple said in a statement to the outlet.

I’m going to be real honest. I didn’t even know Culkin and Song were dating. The couple was first romantically linked in 2017 after they met on the set of “Changeland” in Thailand, according to People magazine. (RELATED: Macaulay Culkin Responds To Fan Petition Calling For Trump’s Removal From ‘Home Alone 2’)

Culkin previously hinted at his desire to have kids with Song, so we really shouldn’t be as surprised by this as we are.

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” Culkin told Joe Rogan during an interview in 2018. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

“I’m going to have some pretty babies,” he added. “She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.”

I’m really happy for these two. It’s hard to make the transition from child actor to adult, so it’s awesome that they were able to find each other.