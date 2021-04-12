Miles Bridges Throws Down Absurd Dunk Against The Hawks

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges threw down an outrageous dunk late Sunday afternoon against the Hawks.

During the 105-101 loss to Atlanta, Bridges cut down the lane to put Clint Capela, and you need to see this one to believe it.

Watch the unreal dunk below.

MILES BRIDGES OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/ZpHwIi0ZeW — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) April 11, 2021

I can’t remember the last time I saw a dunk that impressive. Bridges murdered a man’s soul like it was no big deal at all with that dunk.

For the rest of Capela’s career, he’s going to be known as the man who was utterly destroyed by Bridges.

Clint Capela was a good man. pic.twitter.com/ZxK8aID6N4 — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) April 11, 2021

This is why I always say that you never try to jump with a man dunking. Either get out of the way or tackle them.

You know what you don’t do? You don’t jump with them. It’s a great way to get put on a poster, and that’s exactly what happened here.

THE DUNK ????

THE REACTION ???? pic.twitter.com/ydDsMFTZtV — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2021

Next time, just get out of the way. Trust me, it’ll work out much better at the end of the day and you won’t find yourself getting roasted on Twitter.