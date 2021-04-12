MLB And NBA Games Postponed In Minnesota Due To ‘Safety Reasons’ Following Wright Shooting

The Twins and Timberwolves announced on Monday they have postponed games in Minnesota due to “safety reasons” following the shooting of Daunte Wright.

“Breaking: Monday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox has been postponed due to ‘safety reasons’ following the police shooting of Daunte Wright on Sunday night in Minnesota, the Twins announced,” SportsCenter tweeted Monday.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the club’s statement on Twitter read.

The #MNTwins issued the following statement regarding the decision to postpone today’s scheduled game against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/7U1S2P928j — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2021

“The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today’s game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future,” it added.

“The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright,” it concluded. (RELATED: Newly Released Footage Shows Officer Gunned Down With Rifle During Traffic Stop)

A short time later, Senior lead NBA Insider and Writer for The Athletic announced the Timberwolves had reportedly made a similar decision about today’s game against the Brooklyn Nets following the officer-involved shooting of the 20-year-old.

“The Timberwolves-Nets game tonight has been postponed in wake of police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, sources tell

@TheAthletic @Stadium,” Shams Charania tweeted. (RELATED: Over 250 Buildings Damaged Because Of Riots In Minnesota’s Twin Cities: Report)