12-Year-Old Dies After Colliding Into Tree In Ski Accident

A 12-year-old Canadian child died Saturday after a skiing accident on Mt. Seymour, according to authorities.

North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to an emergency call around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night to assist British Columbia Emergency Health Services with a seriously injured 12-year-old, RCMP said in a statement. Paramedics transported the child to a local hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

We are very sad to inform that a child died in a tragic ski accident on Mt. Seymour last night. Our thoughts and hearts are with the family. https://t.co/JdYLSTgeLO — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) April 11, 2021

A spokesperson for the Mt. Seymour resort said the child accidentally collided with a tree, according to CBC. (RELATED: Olympic Gold Medalist Put Into Medically Induced Coma After Terrifying Fall During Ski Jump)

“Everyone at Mt. Seymour extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends for this tragic loss,” the statement said, according to CBC.

“Our thoughts and hearts remain with the family through this tragedy,” RCMP said in the statement.

The resort was operating in its final weekend of the ski season, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to police.