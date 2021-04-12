Awesome Video Shows The Insane Talent Gap Between NBA Players And The Guys At Your Local Gym

One video tells you everything you need to know about how amazing anyone on an NBA roster is at basketball.

YouTube user JxmyHighroller uploaded a video of Brian Scalabrine and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet cooking people in one-one-games, and it's about as blunt of a reminder as you'll ever need of the talent gap between NBA players and the rest of the world.

Watch him break it all down below. It’s honestly nothing short of shocking.

The amount of people who think they could have played in the NBA if things had shaken out differently is nothing short of shocking.

If you ever find yourself thinking that, then look in the mirror and slap yourself.

I’ve been fortunate enough to play with some great basketball players over the years. I’m talking about high level D1 guys and dudes who have made a lot of money overseas.

The gap between them and your average dude was laughable back in the day. Now, crank it up a few more notches.

It’s hard to put into words how far of a gap there is between the 12th guy on an NBA roster and the best high school player in your local high school conference.

Think about how many college stars never sniff the NBA. They can dominate at the D1 level but can’t even crack an NBA roster. If they can’t do it, what the hell makes you think the guy who dominates your local YMCA can?

Trust me, folks. You have no shot of beating an NBA player one-on-one. I love hypotheticals, but this one goes just a shade too far.