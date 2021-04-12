Netflix Will Exclusively Stream New Sony Movies Starting In 2022

Netflix will be the home of Sony movies starting in 2022.

The streaming giant recently announced that it’ll be the exclusive home for Sony movies following theatrical releases starting in 2022. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Starting in 2022, Netflix will be the first US streaming home for Sony Pictures films following their theatrical releases. Get ready for UNCHARTED, MORBIUS, BULLET TRAIN & WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, plus future sequels to VENOM, JUMANJI, BAD BOYS & SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 8, 2021

Some of the major upcoming movies from Sony include “Uncharted,” “Morbius,” “Bad Boys” and “Jumanji.”

As I’ve always said, the streaming wars are great for consumers. The more great content one site pushes out, then the more work everyone else has to do.

Competition is great for consumers. It drives everyone to up their game and bring their fastball. HBO dropped a bomb with the decision to stream the 2021 Warner Bros. slate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Netflix will get Sony movies following their theatrical releases.

Stuff like this also makes me think that we’re truly never going back to the old days of needing to go to movie theaters to see movies.

The coronavirus pandemic changed everything. As soon as people realized the viewing experience from home was pretty great, the need to run out and spend money at theaters quickly died away.

I might be wrong, but I don’t think it’ll ever change. As soon as “Wonder Woman 1984” hit HBO Max, the game was changed forever.

Now, Netflix is getting in on the action. As a fan of movies, I love it.