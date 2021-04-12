Newt Gingrich Says Kamala Harris Was Put In Charge Of The Border Because ‘They Knew She Wouldn’t Do Anything’

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said on “Fox and Friends” Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris had been given the task of dealing with the ongoing border crisis because “she wouldn’t do anything” about it.

“If you look at a piece of history, sometimes the obvious is accurate,” Gingrich explained during the segment. “They wanted Harris to be in charge of the border because they knew she wouldn’t do anything. This is not a mistake, this is why they refuse to call it a crisis.”

“They want the border to be open. Go back and look at the presidential primary debates. They are all in favor of open borders. They are all in favor of eliminating ICE. They are all in favor of eliminating any threat to sanctuary cities,” Gingrich said.

“So from their perspective, the next ten or fifteen thousand people [who come in] are good because it further increases the number of illegal immigrants in the United States, which is what they want,” Gingrich continued. “Of course, it’s working. What if your goal was to have the maximum number of illegal people in the United States? How would you do better than Biden?” (RELATED: Nikki Haley Rips Kamala Harris’ Handling Of Border Crisis: ‘God Help Us If She Ever Becomes President’)

Harris was asked on March 22 if she had plans to visit the border amid a surge in illegal immigrant crossings into the U.S., to which she responded, “Not today. But, I have before and I’m sure I will again.” Two days later, President Joe Biden announced during a press conference that he was putting Harris in charge of handling the crisis.

April 7 marked fifteen days since Harris was appointed her position but had not yet made a visit to the southern border.