P.K. Subban Shows Off Bloody Injury After Being Slashed By A Skate

P.K. Subban suffered a tough injury Sunday during a loss to the Penguins.

The star defenseman for the Devils was slashed on the thigh by a skate, and the aftermath wasn’t pretty at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the bloody photos below.

The fact he didn’t miss a shift at all is just further proof of how tough hockey guys are. Getting slashed like that would put most people in the hospital.

At the very least, it’d knock people out of commission for a very long time. Not Subban! He’s a hockey player, and he’ll be damned if he misses a single shift!

If that’s not hockey though, then I don’t know what is. Feed me the intensity! Feed me the energy that just refuses to quit.

You think he has time to worry about bleeding from a gash in his thigh? Hell no. This is the NHL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

Props to Subban for toughening it out when a lot of people just would have quit.