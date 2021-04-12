Prince Harry Issues Statement About ‘Grandpa’ Prince Philip: ‘He Would Say … Beer In Hand, ‘Oh Do Get On With It’

Prince Harry issued a touching statement on Monday talking about his “Grandpa” Prince Phillip, calling him a “man of service, honour and great humor” after the royal’s passing. He was 99.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour,” a statement from the Duke of Sussex posted on the Archewell Foundation Instagram. “He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke,” the statement added. “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

Britain’s Prince Harry has paid tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip, describing him as “a man of service, honour and great humour,” after reportedly flying back to the United Kingdom ahead of the funeral on Saturday. https://t.co/BCj3f3jfyl — CNN (@CNN) April 12, 2021

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it,'” the royal continued.

Prince Harry closed out his heartfelt statement saying that his grandfather would be “sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world.”

“Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts,” the statement concluded. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

He ended it with a Royal Marines motto, “Per Mare, Per Terram,” which translates to, “By Sea, By Land,” People magazine reported.(RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

The duke traveled to the U.K and arrived on Sunday ahead of services for the Duke of Edinburgh to be held on April 17. The Duchess of Sussex did not accompany him as she is expecting their second child and was advised against doing so by her physician.

Prince Philip “passed away peacefully” Friday at Windsor Castle, the outlet noted.