REPORT: Kevin James Will Play Sean Payton In An Upcoming Netflix Movie

Hollywood star Kevin James will portray New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in an upcoming movie.

According to Peter King, James will play the Super Bowl champion in a movie based off of the year he was suspended from the NFL over the team’s Bountygate scandal. The film is currently called “Home Team.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Payton went and coached his kid’s team during his time away from the NFL.

Kevin James as Sean Payton is a hell of a casting choice. In fact, I’d argue that’s about as bold as it gets seeing as how they look nothing alike at all.

When you look at Kevin James and Sean Payton, do you see any similarities? The answer is no.

Don’t get me wrong on Kevin James. The dude is hilarious and an incredibly underrated actor. He’s also a very weird casting choice to play the Saints coach. Two things can be true at once.

Having said that, I completely trust Netflix. When it comes to making great content, the streaming giant does an outstanding job. If they think they can get it done with Kevin James, then I look forward to watching “Home Team.”