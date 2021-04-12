Editorial

Patriots Star Julian Edelman Retires From The NFL

Divisional Round - Houston Texans v New England Patriots

UPDATE: Julian Edelman has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after more than a decade of great football.

Julian Edelman’s time with the New England Patriots has come to an end.

The three-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement for millions of fans late Monday afternoon. Prior to his official announcement, Ian Rapoport reported that the star receiver for Bill Belichick and the Patriots was released Monday afternoon, and the reason given was a failed physical. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Mike Reiss, his release is was a “precursor” to retiring.

It truly is the end of an era in New England. Brady left last season, Gronk is in Tampa and Edelman is also now off the team and done for good.

He was a hell of a player, and he left one hell of a legacy. For a guy who was drafted in the seventh round, he sure made a name for himself.

I also hope Edelman sticks around and is visible in the football world now that he’s retired. He’s an incredibly intelligent and interesting guy.

He always has something worthwhile to say on noteworthy stuff, such as the Meyers Leonard situation.

 

Best of luck to Edelman on whatever he decides to do next in life!