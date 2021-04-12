Patriots Star Julian Edelman Retires From The NFL

UPDATE: Julian Edelman has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after more than a decade of great football.

Julian Edelman’s time with the New England Patriots has come to an end.

The three-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement for millions of fans late Monday afternoon. Prior to his official announcement, Ian Rapoport reported that the star receiver for Bill Belichick and the Patriots was released Monday afternoon, and the reason given was a failed physical. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Patriots have terminated the contract of WR Julian Edelman, per the wire. He’s listed as a failed physical. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2021

According to Mike Reiss, his release is was a “precursor” to retiring.

While Julian Edelman showed up on today’s transaction wire as having his contract terminated by the Patriots, Edelman has been mulling retirement and this could just be a precursor to that announcement. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 12, 2021

It truly is the end of an era in New England. Brady left last season, Gronk is in Tampa and Edelman is also now off the team and done for good.

He was a hell of a player, and he left one hell of a legacy. For a guy who was drafted in the seventh round, he sure made a name for himself.

Julian Edelman’s story is incredible: – No scholarships out of high school.

– Played QB at Kent State.

– Didn’t get combine invite

– Drafted in the 7th round

– Plays 11 years as Tom Brady’s security blanket.

– 620 catches & 6,822 yards

– Wins 3 Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP. pic.twitter.com/rjVp7lPZBG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 12, 2021

I also hope Edelman sticks around and is visible in the football world now that he’s retired. He’s an incredibly intelligent and interesting guy.

He always has something worthwhile to say on noteworthy stuff, such as the Meyers Leonard situation.

Best of luck to Edelman on whatever he decides to do next in life!