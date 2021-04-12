Self Makes It Easy To Build Credit While Building Savings

From buying a car to applying to rent an apartment, not having a credit history can really put a cramp in your style. And while it may be tempting to start using your credit card of choice to build that credit, there’s a much smarter way to do so without having to fork up tons of cash in interest to pay it off.

If you’re looking for a safe, secure way to build credit and build savings at the same time, Self’s Credit Builder Account program is a clear, smart choice. Even if you have zero credit history, this one-of-kind program offers credit builder loans that you can pay off easily through its accompanying app or website. And once you’ve paid it off, if you made your monthly payments on time you’ll have a solid payment history under your belt that can help you build credit to make large purchases in the future.

With low monthly payments and no sneaky gimmicks, Self takes all the stress out of building credit. For just nine bucks, you can activate your account and pay off your loan in installments as low as $25 bucks a month for 24 months* (or you can adjust your plan to pay more if you wish). After that, the money is yours minus interest and fees, and you’ve successfully built a line of credit. You may also think of it as an emergency fund that can only be accessed once you pay off the loan principal — in the meantime, the Certificate of Deposit is locked and you won’t be able to withdraw from it while you’re still saving up.

Does Self sound too good to be true? Take a look at all the wonderful things people have been saying about the program online and you’ll see why it’s the real deal!

“The Self app is really great for starters and even better for those who can not get approved for a decent credit card… I recommend this app to everyone, no matter the age..” — Deonté K.*

“Self has taught me that credit is important and it means a lot in this world. Thank you, Self for opening up my eyes and helping me to get back on track!” — Natonia B.*

“Great company. Great concept. Great experience thus far. Would recommend to anyone.” — Michael*

Ready to take hold of your credit and plan for the future? Test your eligibility and get started with Self here!

This is a sponsored post by Self where we may receive affiliate commission.

*Sample products: A loan with a $25 monthly payment, 24 month term with a $9 admin fee at a 15.92% Annual Percentage Rate with a finance charge of $89; A loan with a $35 monthly payment, 24 month term with a $9 admin fee at a 15.97% Annual Percentage Rate with a finance charge of $125; A loan with a $48 monthly payment, 12 month term with a $9 admin fee at a 15.65% Annual Percentage Rate with a finance charge of $46; A loan with a $150 monthly payment, 12 month term with a $9 admin fee at a 15.91% Annual Percentage Rate with a finance charge of $146. Please refer to www.Self.inc/pricing for the most recent pricing options.

*Testimonial Disclaimer: Review provided by customer to Self Financial, Inc. d/b/a Self or Self Lender directly. The comment above is related to individual experiences or results. Individual results may vary.

All Credit Builder Accounts made by Lead Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, Sunrise Banks, N.A. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender or Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Subject to ID Verification. Individual borrowers must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent resident and at least 18 years old. Valid bank account and Social Security Number are required. All loans are subject to ID verification and consumer report review and approval. Results are not guaranteed. Improvement in your credit score is dependent on your specific situation and financial behavior. Failure to make monthly minimum payments by the payment due date each month may result in delinquent payment reporting to credit bureaus which may negatively impact your credit score. This product will not remove negative credit history from your credit report. All loans subject to approval. All Certificates of Deposit (CD) are deposited in Lead Bank, Member FDIC, Sunrise Banks, N.A., Member FDIC or Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. The Self Visa Credit Card is issued by Lead Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.