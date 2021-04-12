SURVEY: The Falcons And Jaguars Have The Drunkest Fans In The NFL, Buffalo Is 4th

The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars apparently have the drunkest fans in the NFL.

According to a survey from Lines.com, the Falcons and Jaguars have the biggest drinkers in the league with 86% of their fan bases binge drinking for games.

When it comes to weed, the Falcons and Ravens were tied at the top of the rankings with 77% of their fans smoking up for big games.

The biggest surprise of this whole thing is that the Buffalo Bills don’t have the drunkest fans in the NFL.

In fact, they weren’t even third in the survey. The Cardinals took that spot, and the Bills fell all the way to fourth with 83% of the fan base drinking for games.

Knowing what we know about Bills Mafia, I 100% would have expected them to be number one.

Also, the Detroit Lions have the third most sober fan base in the league with only 48% of fans drinking for games. Now, I simply refuse to believe that number.

After all the pain we’ve been through, I don’t think for one second less than half our fans are cracking open beers on game days.

That number has to be much higher.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the rankings and where your team fell in the standings.