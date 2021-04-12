Trevor Lawrence Marries Marissa Mowry

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a married man.

The former Clemson passer and projected first overall pick married Marissa Mowry over the weekend, and it looks like it was a beautiful wedding. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see some photos posted by Marissa from the event below.

Is Trevor Lawrence winning life or is Trevor Lawrence winning life? The man is going to be the first pick in the NFL draft at the end of April, and he’s now married to a woman he’s been dating for a very long time.

If that’s not winning, then I don’t know what is.

As a pro-love publication, you’ll never see us knock anyone for taking the plunge when it comes to getting married.

Lawrence already dominates on the field, and now he’s permanently off of the market when it comes to women.

The dude just doesn’t know how to stop winning!

Props to Trevor and Marissa. They look like an incredibly happy couple.