OOPS: Tucker Carlson Reveals The ADL Is Guilty Of The Same Supposed Sin Over Which They Called For His Firing

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson responded Monday to the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) calls for his firing by revealing during the broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that they were guilty of the same behavior for which they wanted him gone.

Carlson explained the ADL’s position on protecting “Jewish nationalism and identity” in Israel from a growing Palestinian population, and compared it to his own position of applying the same principle to the identity of the U.S., which he says is being altered by Democratic sponsored illegal immigration. (RELATED: From ‘The Empire State’ To ‘The Exodus State’: New York Assemblyman Says It’s Not Just Cash For Illegal Immigrants Driving People Away)

Carlson began by noting that Vice President Kamala Harris attacked former President Donald Trump in 2019 after he “promised” he would deport huge numbers of foreign nationals living illegally in the U.S.

Carlson pointed out that Harris claimed the promise was “an attempt to remake the demographics” of the country. He then questioned how sending illegal immigrants back to their home countries was an attempt to “remake the demographics” of the U.S. if they “shouldn’t even count” in U.S. demographics because “they’re not Americans.”

“Kamala Harris’ response only makes sense if you believe that the millions of foreigners breaking our laws to live here are future Democratic voters. And that’s exactly what Kamala Harris does believe,” Carlson continued. “If you heard prominent people talk like this in any other country, you’d be confused. A nation’s leadership class admitting they hope to replace their own citizens? It seems grotesque. If you believed in democracy, you would work to protect the potency of every citizen’s vote, obviously.”

Tucker went on to say that if you were to visit the ADL’s website, you would see “what an unvarnished conversation about a country’s national interests might look like.” He described an essay on the site in which the ADL attempts to make the case for a “two-state solution” between the Jewish/Israelis and Palestinians in Israel by claiming that proposals for a “one-state solution” were “nothing less than an indirect attempt to bring about an end to the State of Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people.”

The essay claimed that would come about because high birth rates among Palestinians, “and a possible influx of Palestinian refugees,” would quickly make Jews a minority in Israel, and end “any semblance of equal representation and protections.”

“Now, from Israel’s perspective, this makes perfect sense. Why would any democratic nation make its own citizens less powerful? Isn’t that the deepest betrayal of all?” Carlson continued. “In the words of the ADL, why would a government subvert its own sovereign existence? Good question. Maybe ADL president Jonathan Greenblatt will join us sometime to explain, and tell us whether that same principle applies to the United States.”

Carlson went on to claim that most Americans believe the same principle applies to the U.S., but that they “aren’t even allowed” to talk about the issue because of the “Twitter mob.”

“This is what it looks like when an entire native population, black-and-white, but every one of them an American, is systematically disenfranchised,” he continued. “Middle-class Americans become less powerful every year. They have less economic power and, thanks to mass immigration, they now have less political power.”

“As long as we’re here, we are going to keep saying it out loud,” Carlson concluded.

Greenblatt called on Fox News to fire Carlson in a letter to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, for expressing, in his view, white supremacist ideas. The specific occurrence Greenblatt referenced was during an appearance Carlson made on “Fox News Primetime” on Friday, in which he discussed the issue concerning the reduced “political power” of native-born Americans, being brought on by, according to Carlson, Democrats “importing a brand new electorate.”

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch defended Carlson in a letter to the ADL on Sunday, saying, Carlson “decried and rejected” the white supremacist ideology they cited.