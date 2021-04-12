UMass Students Party Hard After Winning The College Hockey National Title

UMass students cut loose after winning the hockey national title Saturday night over St. Cloud State.

The Minutemen absolutely hosed the Huskies 5-0 in the national title game to bring a championship home, and the students had a hell of a time celebrating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMass Hockey (@umasshockey)

ZooMass posted a series of Instagram videos of people getting wild, and they’re all awesome. Take a look at the carnage below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZooMass (@zoomass)

As someone who has participated in a couple sports riots, I can promise you that they’re 100% awesome. If you ever have the opportunity to do it, you have to do it.

There’s nothing like getting wild after a title or Final Four run while fueled by copious amounts of alcohol.

March Madness is in two weeks, and it’s time to remember when Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. When the clock hit zero, I stood on the bar, shotgunned every beer I was thrown and partied nonstop until morning. This is the last surviving video: https://t.co/MTBFakRp7X pic.twitter.com/8UyKQchCpi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 5, 2021

I know some people will make a big deal out of this, but who the hell cares? You’re only in college once and there’s no guarantee you’ll ever win a national title.

You have to cut loose while you can. You don’t have any other options.

Never apologize for partying!

