UMass Students Party Hard After Winning The College Hockey National Title

UMass Celebration (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/CNgn1oxBHaj/)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
UMass students cut loose after winning the hockey national title Saturday night over St. Cloud State.

The Minutemen absolutely hosed the Huskies 5-0 in the national title game to bring a championship home, and the students had a hell of a time celebrating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

A post shared by UMass Hockey (@umasshockey)

ZooMass posted a series of Instagram videos of people getting wild, and they’re all awesome. Take a look at the carnage below.

 

A post shared by ZooMass (@zoomass)

As someone who has participated in a couple sports riots, I can promise you that they’re 100% awesome. If you ever have the opportunity to do it, you have to do it.

There’s nothing like getting wild after a title or Final Four run while fueled by copious amounts of alcohol.

I know some people will make a big deal out of this, but who the hell cares? You’re only in college once and there’s no guarantee you’ll ever win a national title.

You have to cut loose while you can. You don’t have any other options.

Never apologize for partying!

