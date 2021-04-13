Netflix Releases A New Trailer For ‘Army Of The Dead’

Netflix dropped a new trailer Tuesday for “Army of the Dead,” and the film looks excellent.

The plot of the film from Zack Snyder, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be on a different kind of level, and I can’t wait to dig in. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As I always say with zombie movies, they can’t be middle of the road when it comes to the tone. They have to be dead serious like “World War Z” or they can’t be serious at all.

I think it’s fair to say that “Army of the Dead” fits into the latter category, and I say that as a compliment.

Dave Bautista is going to drive around Vegas for a couple hours just slaughtering zombies? Yeah, sign me up for that kind of action.

I’m 100% here for it. I don’t need a deep plot with tons of twists. Give the good guys some guns, kill off most of society and let’s dance with whatever is left, including a zombie tiger!

You can check out “Army of the Dead” starting May 21 on Netflix. It 100% looks like it’ll be worth watching.