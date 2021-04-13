Entertainment

Report: Billboards Appear In Nashville Supporting Morgan Wallen As ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ Following N-Word Video

2019 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Billboards have popped up in several places around Nashville supporting Morgan Wallen as “Entertainer of the Year” following video of him using the N-word.

Taste of Country reported in a piece published Tuesday the existence of three billboards with two graphics supporting the 27-year-old country singer. The boards popped up days ahead of the 2021 ACM Awards, where the singer’s “involvement and eligibility” was banned following his use of the racial slur. (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

The signs were placed in highly-trafficked intersections near downtown Nashville, it added.

Pictures of the billboards appeared on Twitter and can be seen below.

“Support That Boy from East Tennessee,” one part of the board reads, while another, “His Fans Choice: Entertainer of the Year.” It also includes a bible verse, “Mark 11:25″ about forgiveness,'” Music Mayhem Magazine reported.

The outlet noted that each of the billboards rotates through two graphics, before another advertiser’s message appears.

Music Mayhem was the first to share pictures of the boards. The money reportedly came from a crowd-sourcing campaign in support of the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker.  (RELATED: Country Music Legend Reacts To Video Of Morgan Wallen Using The N-Word: ‘It Doesn’t Have A Place’)

In February, Country Music Television and radio announced it was removing his appearances/music from their stations because of the reports, TMZ reported at the time.

Wallen later shared a video with fans apologizing for the racial slur and explained how he didn’t want fans to defend his “wrong” behavior.