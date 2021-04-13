Brandon Tierney Says It’s Not Acceptable To Fans That Kyrie Irving Takes So Many Days Off

CBS Sports Radio host Brandon Tierney recently had some blunt thoughts about Kyrie Irving taking days off.

The Brooklyn Nets basketball star is known for enjoying his time away from basketball and taking personal days, but that doesn’t mean the fans are impressed, according to Tierney. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA LINEUP ALERT: Nets PG Kyrie Irving (personal) and C LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) have been ruled out for today’s game vs. the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/YSjAIsiGXO — DK Nation (@dklive) April 13, 2021

“Every couple of weeks the guy says ‘I’m not playing. I’m not feeling right. I need a day off. My mind’s not right.’ You know what? That’s not acceptable. That’s not acceptable. It’s not acceptable for fans,” Tierney explained.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“Every couple of weeks the guy says ‘I’m not playing. I’m not feeling right. My minds not right.’ You know what, that’s not acceptable for fans.”@BrandonTierney @TikiBarber discuss #kyrieirving taking multiple “personal” days off this seasonhttps://t.co/RYAEntBpcW pic.twitter.com/R9omNjFGSl — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) April 12, 2021

Short of a serious situation, there’s rarely an excuse for an athlete to miss a game. They don’t live terribly difficult lives.

They might pretend like they do, but they don’t. They get paid millions of dollars to play a game, but it’s still a business at the end of the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyrie (Kaire) (@kyrieirving)

If you’re getting paid big money to shoot a basketball game, then you damn sure better show up if you’re up and walking.

Now, if your wife is giving birth. there’s a death in the family or something else super serious going on, then by all means, take some time off.

Other than that, keep playing. I mean, how badly do you want to be there?

Maybe I’m just too focused. I have no idea, but if you’re getting paid to do a job, then you better do it. Furthermore, I’ve been doing this job for more than five and a half years, and I’ve taken one day off. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s not that hard, folks.