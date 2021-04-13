Brett Favre Rips Sports Becoming Political, Says Fans Just Want To Focus On The Game

Brett Favre isn’t a fan of sports becoming political.

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback hasn’t made it a secret that he thinks sports and politics should be kept separate, and he’s now doubling down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘Fans Clearly Do Not Want…’: Brett Favre Drops The Mic On People Injecting Politics Into Sports https://t.co/pCDvTF8l8A — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 30, 2020

“Yeah, I think both sides, for the most part, want to see it just remain about the sport, not about politics. At least that’s my interpretation. I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game. I want to watch the players play and teams win and lose and come from behind. I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside the game. I think the general fan feels the same way,” Favre said during a recent interview with Andrew Klaven when talking about how sports have becoming political, according to BroBible.

He also touched on race in the locker room and made it clear there weren’t issues. “We were in something together. We fought together. We won together. We lost together. And we we truly were a family. So yeah, to answer your question we absolutely didn’t have issues,” Favre explained.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Props to Favre for keeping it 100% real, and he’s also 100% correct. The average guy working 40 hours a week has no tolerance for politics getting injected into sports.

They want to open the fridge, grab a cold drink, make some solid food and cheer like hell for a few hours as they relax.

They don’t want to be lectured by millionaire athletes about how society is awful. Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted that politics turn fans off.

As for race issues in the locker room, I can tell you from my own experience that locker rooms are a great place when it comes to teaching lessons about how to get along and unite around a common goal.

As Pat McAfee once eloquently pointed out, football locker rooms are a great place when it comes to blending people together from different backgrounds.

All that matters is whether or not you have your teammate’s back. Society could for damn sure learn a lesson from sports locker rooms.

Let us know in the comments if you agree with the legendary Super Bowl champion!