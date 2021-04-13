Heartbreaking Video Captures Emotional Mother, Daughter During Memorial Service For Slain Officer Billy Evans

Heartbreaking footage from Tuesday’s memorial service for slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans captured Evans’ wife and daughter consoling each other.

Video shows Evans’ young daughter kissing her mother before wiping away tears from her eyes as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” was sung in the background.

A heartbreaking moment between mother and daughter as they mourn the loss of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with the Evans family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uo4fpcSBOd — Boston 25 News (@boston25) April 13, 2021

Evans is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda as a special tribute to the officer who was killed earlier this month after he was struck by a vehicle while manning a barricade.

Evans died April 2 after a man rammed his car into a Capitol checkpoint. Suspect Noah Green was fatally shot after exiting his vehicle with a knife and lunging at officers, a spokesperson for Metropolitan police said at a press conference.

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced in a joint statement Evans would lie in the Capitol in honor of his heroism. (RELATED: REPORT: Suspect In Killing Of Capitol Police Officer Was A Nation of Islam Supporter)

President Joe Biden spoke at the memorial service, telling Evans’ family that one day he hopes they will feel comfort knowing what kind of person he was.

“I promise you it’s going to come. It just takes a while,” Biden, who buried two of his children and his first wife, told the Evans family, according to the Associated Press. “It takes a while, but when it comes, you’ll know because he’s still with you. He’s still in your heart.”

Evans, an 18-year-veteran, leaves behind two young children, according to AP.

“His most cherished moments were those spent with them – building with Lego[s], having lightsaber duels, playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series,” the family reportedly said. “He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did.”