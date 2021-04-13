Christina Aguilera Admits She Has A ‘Hard Time’ Looking At Old Photos Of Herself When She Was ‘Super Skinny’

Musician Christina Aguilera said she “hated” being “super skinny” in her 20s.

Aguilera specifically said she “appreciated having a booty” once she started to fill out during an interview published Tuesday by Health magazine.

Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about ????@healthmagazine pic.twitter.com/lTT3yQKjxf — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) April 13, 2021

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” Aguilera told the outlet. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny.” (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

“Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves,” she admitted. “I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!”

Aguilera also admitted she felt “insecure” about her body in those days.

“I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure,” Aguilera said. “I would never want to relive my 20s—you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”

I’m really glad we’re all starting to have more conversations about how women are pressured to feel about their bodies. Khloé Kardashian also recently spoke out after an unedited photo of her hit the internet. Although, she reportedly threatened legal action against those who reposted the photo.

Another celebrity who has been open about their body image is Billie Eilish. She’s super young too, so it’s awesome that she’s creating such a safe space for younger girls.