49-Year-Old Man Who Secretly Filmed Kids In The Shower Sentenced To 27 Years Behind Bars

A 49-year-old Iowa man who spent years secretly recording minors has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday.

Ryan Don Andrew Ford of Centerville “sexually exploited children” during numerous instances dating back to at least 2018, according to the DOJ.

In one instance, Ford secretly recorded three minors using hidden cameras in his house–including cameras in the shower.

“Ford knowingly captured images of the minors that constituted child pornography, saved the images, and distributed some of the images to others,” the DOJ announced. (RELATED: Man Who Produced Child Pornography Of Minors Under 12 Sentenced To 25 Years)

Ford also downloaded images of child pornography off the internet during both 2018 and 2019, according to the DOJ. When authorities executed a search warrant on Ford’s home in 2019 they discovered more than 1,800 images and 27 videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

“Identifying, investigating and arresting those who sexually exploit children will always be a priority for the FBI,” FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said in a statement.

“Ryan Ford’s 27-year sentence today sends a clear message – preying on innocent children will not be tolerated.”

Following Ford’s 27-year sentence, he is also ordered to serve ten years of supervised release and comply with sex offender registry requirements, according to the DOJ.