Gov. McMaster: NCAA ‘Ought To Mind Their Own Business’ About Regulations On Trans Athletes

Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) “ought to mind their own business.”

The governor’s statement follows the NCAA’s Monday announcement that it would withdraw competitions from the states that pass legislations hampering transgenders’ participation in female sports.

The @NCAA needs to mind their own business and stay out of politics. You want to pass laws? Run for office. pic.twitter.com/2k6rIhHgmg — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 13, 2021

“The NCAA is looking at barring states with anti-transgender legislation from hosting championship events. Does that change how you feel about some of the transgender bills that are going through the house right now?,” a reporter asked McMaster on Monday, alluding to the recently introduced House Bill 3477, also known as “Save Women’s Sports Act.” The bill envisions allowing only biological girls to join middle or high school-level girls’ sports teams.

“I think the NCAA ought to mind their own business,” McMaster responded. “If you want to pass laws, you need to run for office.”

The NCAA condemned the states that are seeking to implement similar measures in their announcement. (RELATED: ‘Fair Competition’: Tennessee Governor Signs Bill Requiring Student Athletes Compete Based On Biological Sex)

“Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them,” the statement read.

“Only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination” would be considered for future championships, according to the statement.