Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston’s Rep Calls Baby Adoption Rumors ‘False’ And ‘Never Happened’

89th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Jennifer Aniston’s representative has shut down rumors the actress was in the process of adopting a baby, calling the reports “false.”

The rep for the 52-year-old actress told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday that reports in several European tabloids about the “Friends” star revealing the adoption to her fellow co-stars are “false and never happened.” (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

The reports claimed Aniston shared the news while she and her co-stars from the hit NBC show were reportedly finally back on set shooting their highly anticipated reunion for HBO Max. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

Her co-star Matthew Perry did confirm they were all together in a since deleted post, the outlet noted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Not a whole lot has been revealed about the reunion or what fans can expect except that we do know it will not be scripted.