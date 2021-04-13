Jennifer Aniston’s Rep Calls Baby Adoption Rumors ‘False’ And ‘Never Happened’

Jennifer Aniston’s representative has shut down rumors the actress was in the process of adopting a baby, calling the reports “false.”

The rep for the 52-year-old actress told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday that reports in several European tabloids about the “Friends” star revealing the adoption to her fellow co-stars are “false and never happened.” (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

There’s a rumor floating around that Jennifer Aniston adopted a baby and told her “Friends” co-stars during their reunion taping – here’s the truth, straight from her rep: https://t.co/vHDbUGpTB5 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 13, 2021

The reports claimed Aniston shared the news while she and her co-stars from the hit NBC show were reportedly finally back on set shooting their highly anticipated reunion for HBO Max. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

“That’s a wrap!” LOOK: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ is coming soon! The highly anticipated reunion special featuring original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc just finished filming. Friends/IG pic.twitter.com/e1HpZ9czBC — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 11, 2021

Her co-star Matthew Perry did confirm they were all together in a since deleted post, the outlet noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Not a whole lot has been revealed about the reunion or what fans can expect except that we do know it will not be scripted.