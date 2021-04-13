‘I Lost My Job, But I Still Have My Integrity’: Brooklyn Center City Manager Who Was Fired For Calling For Due Process Speaks Out

The city manager of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota told Fox News Tuesday night that he still has integrity despite losing his job Monday after calling for due process for the police officer that shot Duante Wright.

“I lost my job, but I still have my integrity,” former City Manager Curt Boganey told Fox News in a statement, Tucker Carlson revealed on his Tuesday night show.

Carlson said that Fox News invited Boganey on air, but he was hesitant to make any media appearances.

Boganey was fired from his job by the Brooklyn Center City Council after saying that the police officer who shot Duante Wright should have due process.

Officer Kim Potter shot Wright while he was fleeing arrest after being pulled over for a traffic stop, and a video showed her shouting “taser!” before shooting Wright with her firearm. (RELATED: ‘No More Policing’: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Claims Daunte Wright Shooting Was ‘Government Funded Murder’)

“All employees working for the city of Brooklyn Center are entitled to due process with respect to discipline,” Boganey said Monday at a press conference. “This employee will receive due process and that’s all that I can say today.”

“If I were to answer that question, I’d be contradicting what I said a moment ago — which is to say that all employees are entitled to due process and after that due process, discipline will be determined,” Boganey told a reporter who asked him about his personal views of the case. “If I were to say anything else, I would actually be contradicting the idea of due process.”

The city council removed Boganey at an emergency meeting after he refused to fire Potter. At the meeting, they also gave authority over the police department to Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott.

City Council member Kris Lawrence-Anderson said after the meeting that she thought Boganey was “doing a great job,” but she “didn’t want repercussions at a personal level.”