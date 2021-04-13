‘Let’s Call A Coward A Coward’: Joe Scarborough Rants Against ‘Craven’ Republicans Who Still Support ‘Loser’ Trump

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went on a rant Tuesday against Republicans who’ve been insulted by former President Donald Trump but still continue to support him, despite the party’s various losses during his tenure as President.

Scarborough said “let’s call a coward a coward,” as he described Republicans as “cravens” for not standing up to Trump, and said it looked like the country “could use a conservative party about now.” (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Mocks Sen. Joe Manchin For Wanting To Work With Republicans: ‘Well, I Want My Cat, Meatball, To Play Chopin’)

Scarborough began by mentioning that Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s job as the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is to raise money for Republican Senate candidates, but that Trump told donors, “don’t give money to anybody else but me.” Scarborough was referring to Trump’s March statement asking people to send donations to his PAC rather than “RINOS” (Republicans in name only).

“And so, what Rick Scott has done, is what Ted Cruz has done, is what a lot of these Republican senators have done, was said, politically, ‘Kick me in the face, and I will bow down to you. Kick me in the face and I will give you an award. Insult my wife, and I will work for you and defend you endlessly. Accuse my father of assassinating a President of the United States, JFK, and I will bow down to you and act craven and defend all comers against you,'” Scarborough continued.

He went on to say that when former House Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed Trump for president, he felt it was giving Trump “something for nothing,” because “he’s a bully.” He stated that if you stand up to bullies, you have a chance to have a working relationship with them. “Rick Scott kowtows to Donald Trump, gives him an award, despite the fact that Donald Trump is saying, don’t trust Rick Scott, don’t trust the Senate committee, give all of your money to me, they are all rhinos,” he added.

“It’s a cult,” co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in, to which Scarborough responded, “No, they’re just cowards. Let’s call a coward a coward … they’re all cowards.”

“These Republicans, other than Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and there are some senators that have spoken out as well, they’re just cowards. This is what I don’t understand … Donald Trump’s a loser,” he continued. “I mean, he lost the White House. He lost the House. He lost the Senate. He lost local races. He lost the governor’s race in Kentucky. He lost the governor’s race in Louisiana. In 2017, he lost the governor’s race in Virginia. He lost a lot of the assembly races in Virginia.”

He then claimed that even though Democrats “won across the board” during Trump’s term, Republicans are still kowtowing to him. She stated that Trump had “a lucky day” in the 2016 election and that Republicans continue to take out mortgage after mortgage on the party’s future. “It’s really, really something. You know, this country could use a conservative party about now,” Scarborough concluded.