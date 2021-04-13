John Cleese Says He’d ‘Like To Apologise’ For ‘Monty Python’ Sketches Making ‘Fun Of White English People’

John Cleese said he’d “like to apologise” for “Monty Python” sketches that made “fun of white English people.”

“Not wishing to be left behind by Hank Azaria, I would like to apologise on behalf on Monty Python for all the many sketches we did making fun of white English people,” the 81-year-old British actor and comedian known for his work on “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” tweeted Tuesday to his many followers. (RELATED: Gay Themes Get ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ Banned At P.A. High School)

“We’re sorry for any distress we may have caused,” he added. It is unclear if he said the comments tongue-in-cheek or seriously. (RELATED: Political Correctness Is Leading To Comedy’s Slow Death)

The comments came after Azaria, the actor who voiced the character Apu on “The Simpsons,” said he feels the need to go to “every single Indian person in” the “country and apologize.” (RELATED: A Well-Loved ‘Simpsons’ Character May Never Be The Same After A Comedian Cries Racism)

It happened during his appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast when the 56-year-old actor apologized for aiding in “structural racism” caused by voicing the Indian immigrant character that runs Springfield’s Kwik-E-Mart for more than 30 years on the popular animated series.