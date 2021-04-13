Johnny Manziel’s Ex-Wife Bre Tiesi Says He Was DMing Other Women During Their Marriage

Bre Tiesi felt the need to air some dirty laundry about her ex-husband Johnny Manziel.

According to The Blast, the couple has submitted their divorce settlement to a judge to sign off on to officially end the marriage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The couple got married back in 2018.

However, Tiesi apparently couldn’t pass up the chance to take a few more shots. In Instagram stories captured by BroBible, the Instagram model claimed she dumped the Texas A&M Heisman winner and “chose to let him go be in those girls dm’s and liked pics.”

She further added that she “got tired of his zero patience for me and disrespect.”

I honestly have heard about Tiesi in a long time. The last time she popped up in the news was when her and Manziel called it quits.

Now, he’s doing well with his “BALL DON’T LIE” podcast, and she felt the need to take a final few jabs at him.

I’m certainly not a relationship expert by any stretch of the imagination, but at some point, you just have to learn to let stuff go.

They haven’t been together in a long time. Just learn to let a sleeping dog lie and move on. I have no idea why she thought this was necessary, but I also don’t really understand women.

We’ll see if the sniping continues, but something tells me this might be the end of it.