Kevin Durant Goes After FS1’s Shannon Sharpe For Falling For Fake Quote

Kevin Durant called out FS1’s Shannon Sharpe for falling for a fake quote during Monday’s episode of “Undisputed.”

“Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again,” Durant wrote on Twitter alongside a clip from the FS1 show. “When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ???????????????????????????”

The quote Sharpe fell for has been shared by an unverified Brooklyn Nets fan account, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Michael Rappaport Accuses Kevin Durant Of Sending Him Threats On Instagram)

“People try to discredit my rings, but honestly I feel like they’re the most valuable of our era,” the false quote said. “People argue (LeBron) is the GOAT, but if I beat him in back-to-back finals, then what does that make me?”

During the episode Monday night, Sharpe said, “Kevin Durant thought by winning the title, people would regard him universally as the best player in the NBA. Better than even LeBron James. But very few people were willing to go there. And then he’s like… Because he said it. ‘If LeBron James is the GOAT. I beat the GOAT twice, and hit the shot in his building. What does that make me?'”

Durant continued his criticism of Sharpe on Tuesday.

“Shannon went on tv responding to this quote like I actually said this,” Durant wrote on Twitter. “Gullible fans will believe it, or say ‘you was thinking this anyway’ it’s comedy at this point.”

Sharpe responded to Durant in a series of tweets but insisted the two discuss the matter privately.

“KD, IF* you wanna talk to me. I’m not hard to find, but I’m not going bck and forth on social media,” Sharpe wrote. “Whatever our differences are. They can be handled out of the eye of social media.”

Durant later shared a screenshot showing he’d been blocked by Sharpe on the social media platform.