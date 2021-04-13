McKenzie Milton Looks Ready To Dominate College Football After Recovering From Horrific Leg Injury

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton looks ready to roll for the Seminoles.

Milton transferred after this past season from UCF to FSU, and he hasn’t played football since suffering a gruesome leg injury in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the star dual-threat quarterback looked impressive during FSU’s spring game, and that should have fans buzzing.

This just happened to UCF QB McKenzie Milton. Prayers up. A great kid and a true winner. pic.twitter.com/lsFji7LYPi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2018

You can watch some of the highlights of Milton slinging it below.

I think I speak for everyone when I say I hope that Milton balls out in 2021 with the Seminoles. Prior to his horrible leg injury, he was a legit Heisman candidate.

That was all the way back in 2018, and he’s now going to be the guy leading the offense for Florida State.

It’s been a hell of a journey for Milton, and that’s putting it lightly.

I have no idea if FSU will be great this season, but Milton is already a winner for fighting his way back onto the field. That’s the kind of spirit we love to see.