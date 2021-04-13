Mel Kiper Has The Patriots Taking Justin Fields In His Latest Mock Draft

Mel Kiper thinks the Patriots are gunning for Justin Fields.

The ESPN draft expert released his latest mock draft for fans Tuesday, and he had the Patriots trading up to ten to draft the former Ohio State superstar quarterback.

In case you thought Kiper was alone on an island with his thinking, he’s definitely not. Todd McShay also had the Pats trading up for Fields in one of his mock drafts.

Now, I have to note that in this mock, the Lions pass on Fields in favor of Ja’Marr Chase. If the Lions pass on the dual-threat star with him on the board, I’m going to be insanely pissed.

Having said that, Belichick teaming up with Justin Fields is bad news for teams that have to play New England. We all know what happens when Bill gets with an elite quarterback.

He wins Super Bowls.

You give him Justin Fields, and he could rattle off another great decade. He has a great arm, spins a gorgeous ball and is a legit freak of nature athlete.

Is there an opposing coach in the NFL that wants to see him team up with the man who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots?

If they do, then they’re foolish.

Justin Fields was MOVING ???? He ran 4.44u at Ohio State Pro Day. (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/NnCEJuJC4V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Well see if the Patriots grab him April 29, but it’ll be awesome for fans if they do.