‘My Body Started Shutting Down’: Bobby Brown Opens Up About Past Battle With Alcohol

Bobby Brown opened up about his past battle with alcohol and revealed that at one point his “body started shutting down.”

"[Because of] alcohol, I started losing bodily function," the 52-year-old singer shared during an upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook series "Red Table Talk." The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

"My body started shutting down because I was drinking that much," he added. "My body just was giving out on me. Even with alcohol, I got to the point where I needed it."

“I wasn’t getting drunk anymore,” the “Roni” hitmaker continued. “I wasn’t getting a little tipsy anymore. I needed it to wake up. I needed it to stop the shakes, to function on a day-to-day basis. For me, it wasn’t recreational.”

The "Every Little Step" hitmaker is no stranger to loss and struggle. In November 2020, the singer lost his son, Bobby Brown Jr. at the age of 28. The death was caused by "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl," the outlet reported previously. The death was ruled accidental.

It comes after the performer lost his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015 at 22 years old of a drug-related cause. Six-months earlier she was found unresponsive in the bathtub in her home in Rosewell, GA.

And in 2012, his ex-wife, singer Whitney Houston, accidentally drowned in the bathtub with drug paraphernalia near by, ABC News reported. She was 48.