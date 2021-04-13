Obama Says Daunte Wright Shooting Is A ‘Reminder’ Of ‘How Badly We Need To Reimagine Policing’

Former President Barack Obama called for the country to “reimagine policing” following the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

“Michelle and I grieve alongside the Wright family for their loss. We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers, and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy,” Obama said in a statement Tuesday. (RELATED: Obama Wants America To ‘Reimagine Policing,’ Applauds ‘Civilian Responders’ Replacing Police For Mental Health Crises)

Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police. It’s important to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but this is also a reminder of just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country. pic.twitter.com/sgcbRjlApr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 13, 2021

Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday. Another shooting in Minnesota during the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the state’s capital highlights “not just how important it is to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but also just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country,” Obama said.

More places are experimenting with programs that send civilian responders instead of police to help people experiencing mental health crises. It’s a promising development in law enforcement in the wake of this summer’s protests. https://t.co/kMj3pTp0pU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 5, 2021

Obama has previously applauded cities that have taken steps to “reimagine” policing by replacing 911 calls with civilian responders in the event of a mental health crisis.