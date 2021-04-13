Politics

Obama Says Daunte Wright Shooting Is A ‘Reminder’ Of ‘How Badly We Need To Reimagine Policing’

Obama Honors "Top Cops" Award Winners At White House Ceremony

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Autumn Klein Contributor
Former President Barack Obama called for the country to “reimagine policing” following the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

“Michelle and I grieve alongside the Wright family for their loss. We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers, and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy,” Obama said in a statement Tuesday. (RELATED: Obama Wants America To ‘Reimagine Policing,’ Applauds ‘Civilian Responders’ Replacing Police For Mental Health Crises)

Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday. Another shooting in Minnesota during the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the state’s capital highlights “not just how important it is to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but also just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country,” Obama said.  

Obama has previously applauded cities that have taken steps to “reimagine” policing by replacing 911 calls with civilian responders in the event of a mental health crisis.