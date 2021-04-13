Paul Chryst Gets Ranked As The 5th Best Coach In The Big 10

Paul Chryst has been ranked as the fifth best football coach in the Big 10, and fans should be outraged.

Buckeyes Wire recently ranked all the B1G head coaches heading into next season and the man leading the Badgers was fifth, which is laughably low.

The publication wrote the following:

Chryst instantly hit the ground running, keeping Wisconsin as a league contender during his first three years in Madison. Since then, there has been a bit of a slide. He understands the culture and has the right mindset, but can he get things back to winning ways folks were used to with the Badger program?

What the hell is this article talking about? There’s been a slide in the past three seasons? Do facts not matter anymore?

In 2020, we had COVID destroy our team, in 2019 we won the West and went to the Rose Bowl and 2018 was really the only truly unacceptable season.

We were terrible in 2018 after many experts picked Wisconsin to go to the playoff. You won’t hear me make excuses for that season.

However, to claim that we’re sliding is just incorrect.

Chryst is 56-19 since arriving in Madison, and that’s an incredibly impressive record given the level of competition in the B1G. He’s winning 74.7% of his games. How the hell does that make him the fifth best coach?

Just keep overlooking us and doubting us. As the stats show, all we do is win. We’ll see who gets the laugh last.