‘I’m With My Celebrity Crush’: Pete Davidson Responds To Dating Rumors With English Actress

Pete Davison appeared to respond to dating rumors regarding English actress Phoebe Dynevor when he shared Monday that he’s with his “celebrity crush.”

“I’m with my celebrity crush,” the 27-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star shared during a recent Zoom call with Marquette University students, according to Page Six. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

“That is all I can speak on,” the actor added, without naming the “Bridgerton” star. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Covers Up Matching Tattoo He Got With Ariana Grande With The Word ‘CURSED’)

Davidson and Dynevor were reportedly dating but not “not too serious” because Dynevor is filming in England “for practically the rest of the year,” an insider shared with Page Six.

“Still, Pete must like her if he’s flying off to quaint little English villages to hang out with her on set,” an insider added, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Reveals One Version Of ‘Thank U, Next’ Was For Marrying Pete Davidson)

Dating rumors began after the pair were spotted together multiple times in the United Kingdom. Davidson was previously romantically linked to model Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley, E! News reported. He also famously dated superstar actress Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to singer Ariana Grande.