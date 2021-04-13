President Biden, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill And Others Team Up For NBC Vaccine Special

NBC has announced that President Joe Biden and celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Faith Hill and Jennifer Lopez, will be participating in a vaccine special.

“Roll Up Your Sleeves” will air April 18, according to a press release shared Tuesday by Futon Critic. Russell Wilson and Ciara will host the NBC special, which is geared towards informing and encouraging people “who have vaccination concerns,” according to CNN White House reporter Kevin Liptak.

Biden is set to appear alongside the Obamas, Charles Barkley, Shaq, Faith Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Fauci in an NBC special meant to “to inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns” on Sunday night. — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) April 13, 2021

The entire list of celebrities includes Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sterling K. Brown, Lana Condor, Billy Crystal, Eric Dane, Ryan Eggold, Dr. Vin Gupta, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Dale Jarrett, Ken Jeong, Joe Jonas, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Matthew McConaughey, Joel McHale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kumail Nanjiani, Ellen Pompeo, Amanda Seyfried, Jane Seymour and Wanda Sykes, according to a press release. (RELATED: Psaki Says White House Is Targeting ‘White Conservative Communities’ With PSAs During ‘The Deadliest Catch,’ NASCAR And CMT)

That’s a pretty long list of celebrities. Biden isn’t messing around when it comes to getting information about the COVID-19 vaccine out to Americans.

The purpose of the special, which is presented by Walgreens and Civic Nation’s Made to Save Initiative, is to “educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines.”

I’m not exactly sure how many people will actually tune in for the special, but I hope it is informative for those who choose to. Hopefully, some of the names on the list will draw in a wide range of viewers.