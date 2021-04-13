REPORT: President Joe Biden Once Pointed Out Gov. Andrew Cuomo Has ‘Enormous Balls’

President Joe Biden reportedly once praised New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for having “tremendous balls” while he was vice president.

The moment occurred privately between a former Cuomo aide and Biden before an event in Rochester, according to a recount published Tuesday in the New York Magazine.

“Can I tell you my favorite thing about the governor?” Biden reportedly said to the aide at the time. “He’s got tremendous balls. Absolutely enormous balls.”

While saying this to the aide, then-Vice President Biden allegedly cupped his hands like he was holding melons in front of Cuomo’s private parts. It’s unclear exactly the context in which this exchange allegedly occurred.

“This does not sound like something President Biden would say,” a White House official told the magazine.

As a recovering Cuomo stan, I understand how Biden was once dazzled by this man. However, even the now-president has backed off of the Cuomo train, saying the governor should resign if sexual assault and harassment allegations against him are found to be true.

For a governor who once had “tremendous” and “enormous” balls, his future in politics isn’t looking so good.