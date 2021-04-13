Editorial

REPORT: Jeff Fisher Joins Eddie George’s Staff At Tennessee State, Hue Jackson Might Be The Offensive Coordinator

St Louis Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jeff Fisher is reportedly helping Eddie George at Tennessee State.

The former Ohio State and NFL star was reportedly hired as the new head coach of the Tigers over the weekend, and he’s now tasked with bringing the FCS program glory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Luckily for George, he won’t be the only NFL talent in the room. According to FootballScoop, former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher will join George in an advisory role to help with hirings.

FootballScoop also reported that Jeff’s son Brandon is working on a deal to be the team’s defensive coordinator.

Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson is also in the mix to potentially be the offensive coordinator.

Seeing as how Eddie George has literally zero head coaching experience, surrounding himself with great coaching talent is a smart move.

He’s going to need all the help he can get to help him start strong right out of the gate.

George will have a very strong NFL-led staff with Fisher in an advisory role and Hue Jackson at offensive coordinator.

They should be able to help recruit the hell out of high school talent. With three NFL guys on staff, landing top recruits by FCS standards should be easy.

We’ll see how it all shakes out next season for the Tigers, but it seems like they’re fully committed to winning.