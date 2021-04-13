‘Dads Been Hitting The Sauce’: Rep. Kinzinger Compares Political Parties To Dysfunctional Parents

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared the Republican and Democratic parties to a dysfunctional father and mother, respectively, in a tweet Monday night.

“I used to say Dems were the mom party, and GOP was the dad party,” Kinzinger said. “If you get hurt or need comfort, go to mom. If you need some tough truth or protection go to dad.”

“It still works but now mom is trying to buy your love and dads been hitting the sauce,” he added.

Kinzinger, who was first elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010, has emerged as one of his party’s sharpest critics. He repeatedly lambasted former President Donald Trump over his false claims the 2020 election was rigged, and was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach him following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. (RELATED: Kinzinger: Republicans Have Thanked Me For My Trump Criticism)

He has also has criticized members of his own caucus on multiple occasions, and was one of 11 Republicans in the House to vote to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her two congressional committees over her past remarks.

Kinzinger on Thursday became the first House Republican to call for embattled Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz to resign in response to a growing investigation over his allegedly having sex with a minor and violating sex trafficking laws.

