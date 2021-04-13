Politics

Steak-Umm Brand Sandwich Meat Takes Aim At Neil deGrasse Tyson On Twitter

pjimage

[Left: A box of Steak-umm sliced steaks — Shutterstock, Keith Homan] [Right: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Neil deGrasse Tyson of "Cosmos Possible Worlds" speaks during the National Geographic Panel segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)]

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Sandwich meat brand Steak-umm took aim at acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson during a Monday evening Twitter spat.

It began with a simple call for the scientist to “Log off, bro,” in response to his tweet claiming, “The good thing about Science is that it’s true, whether or not you believe in it.” (RELATED: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Complains About Rudolph, The Misgendered Reindeer)

The brand followed that with an explanation, tweeting, “the irony of neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as ‘true’ he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. no matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful.”

People quickly rallied behind Steak-umm, cheering the company on.

And when someone complained that the meat company seemed a little “extra salty,” the Steak-umm account pointed out that the feud with Tyson had been going on for years.

Steak-umm suggested Nov. 30, 2018, leaving behind a few things when that year ended — including “snitch-tagging,” “negative people,” Facebook and Neil deGrasse Tyson.