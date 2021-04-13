Steak-Umm Brand Sandwich Meat Takes Aim At Neil deGrasse Tyson On Twitter

Sandwich meat brand Steak-umm took aim at acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson during a Monday evening Twitter spat.

It began with a simple call for the scientist to “Log off, bro,” in response to his tweet claiming, “The good thing about Science is that it’s true, whether or not you believe in it.” (RELATED: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Complains About Rudolph, The Misgendered Reindeer)

The good thing about Science is that it’s true, whether or not you believe in it. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 11, 2021

The brand followed that with an explanation, tweeting, “the irony of neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as ‘true’ he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. no matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful.”

the irony of neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as “true” he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. no matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful https://t.co/sf4zLm33Jm — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

People quickly rallied behind Steak-umm, cheering the company on.

So I guess I’m following @steak_umm now — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 13, 2021

We already eat @steak_umm in this house but now in thinking we need to partner with them in the twitch space bc this post was as delicious as their product. https://t.co/jGPUd3t0lJ — officialblizzb3ar(stanaccount) (She/Her) (@ZombaeKillz) April 13, 2021

neiL — Slim Jim ???? (@SlimJim) April 13, 2021

Everyone wants to talk about Steak-Umm beefing with Neil DeGrasse Tyson; no one wants to talk about how 90% of homemade cheesesteaks would be better if people used Steak-Umms instead of fresh steaks. https://t.co/4mSEBfNM3B — Josh Scherer (@MythicalChef) April 13, 2021

Steak-umm is taking it to Neil deGrasse Tyson and I am here for this battle of the titans. pic.twitter.com/D1iTYUclFJ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 13, 2021

And when someone complained that the meat company seemed a little “extra salty,” the Steak-umm account pointed out that the feud with Tyson had been going on for years.

been beefing with neil for years lol https://t.co/ZSh8Wxsdz6 — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

Steak-umm suggested Nov. 30, 2018, leaving behind a few things when that year ended — including “snitch-tagging,” “negative people,” Facebook and Neil deGrasse Tyson.