‘Terrified Of The American Left’: Brit Hume Slams Corporations For ‘Lying To Themselves’ In Attacking Georgia Voting Law

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday that corporations are lining up against the Georgia voting law because they are “terrified of the American left.”

“I think right now, a lot of American corporations are terrified of the American left and now that the Biden administration is in, they see the drift and the direction it’s taking which is basically to enact the main points of the left’s agenda, they want to try to get in good with them,” Hume told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

WATCH:

“So on this issue, thinking that they’re going to get protested by Black Lives Matter and who knows who else and under pressure from the Democratic Party … I think they are all afraid of it and afraid of the American left so they are doing what they are doing and I think they think they are protecting themselves,” Hume continued. (RELATED: ‘Pretentious Virtue Signalling’: Greg Gutfeld Mocks MLB Decision To Move All Star Game Over Georgia Voting Law)

Hume said “the worst thing” about the corporate threats is that “they are basically lying to themselves — the lie … being that laws like the one in Georgia — there are others — are akin to Jim Crow that they’re designed to suppress the vote.”

The journalist said that while the Georgia voting law “might make it in some ways mildly more difficult to vote” there are many aspects of the legislation that will make it easier to vote — so they’re lying about it.”

Hume said corporations have completely miscalculated “the backlash against” their interference in the political process.

“I have not seen anything compared to this and I would say it’s something new; normally I think corporations involve themselves in politics when there is a measure that directly affects them … but this is something a little different. I think it might be self-defense in a different way.” (RELATED: ‘Biden’s Credibility Is In Tatters’: Newt Gingrich Says Biden Needs To Apologize For ‘Lies’ About Georgia Election Law)

Georgia’s SB 202 became law March 25, in part limiting the number of drop boxes that can be used during an election and requiring voters to have identification whether they submit ballots in person or by mail.

President Joe Biden criticized the legislation in a written statement, claiming, “among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.”

The Washington Post awarded Biden “Four Pinocchios” for his claim that it hurt working-class voters.

Major League Baseball yanked its annual All Star Game out of Atlanta in protest over Georgia’s law.