Tom Brady Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Julian Edelman Following The Receiver’s Retirement

Tom Brady had a heartfelt message following Julian Edelman’s retirement.

The star receiver for the Patriots announced his retirement late Monday, and he’ll go down as one of the scrappiest players in league history. The quarterback he won three quarterbacks with had a special message for him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brady wrote the following in part:

That was when you shined the most. On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through. I was a witness to so much of the journey and am so proud of you and how you grew from 7th round underdog to an older 7th round underdog. The truth is, you never really grew up! You never lost that chip on your shoulder.

You can read his full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Edelman and Brady dominated the NFL together for several seasons, and they won three Super Bowl rings as teammates.

They were a hell of a combo when it came to pitching and catching the ball on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11)

Off of the field, they were obviously great friends, and Brady just gave his buddy one hell of a send off message.

That’s the kind of dude support we love seeing at this publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11)

Props to Edelman on a great career and props to Brady for sending him off the right way.